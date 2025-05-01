Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust itself to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of chemical reactions, this means that if a change is applied, such as temperature, pressure, or concentration, the equilibrium will shift in a direction that minimizes the effect of that change.

Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions Reactions can be classified as endothermic or exothermic based on their heat exchange with the surroundings. An exothermic reaction, like the one given (C + 2 H2 ⇌ CH4), releases heat (∆H = -18 kcal/mol). Increasing the temperature of an exothermic reaction shifts the equilibrium position to favor the reactants, as the system attempts to absorb the added heat.