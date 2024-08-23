Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Biology
2h 40m
Worksheet
Introduction to Biology
8m
Characteristics of Life
12m
Life's Organizational Hierarchy
27m
Natural Selection and Evolution
26m
Introduction to Taxonomy
26m
Scientific Method
27m
Experimental Design
30m
2. Chemistry
3h 40m
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
57m
Isotopes
39m
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
21m
Covalent Bonds
40m
Noncovalent Bonds
5m
Ionic Bonding
37m
Hydrogen Bonding
19m
3. Water
1h 26m
Worksheet
Introduction to Water
7m
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
7m
Properties of Water- Density
8m
Properties of Water- Thermal
14m
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
17m
Acids and Bases
12m
pH Scale
18m
4. Biomolecules
2h 23m
Worksheet
Carbon
8m
Functional Groups
9m
Introduction to Biomolecules
2m
Monomers & Polymers
11m
Carbohydrates
23m
Proteins
25m
Nucleic Acids
34m
Lipids
28m
5. Cell Components
2h 26m
Worksheet
Microscopes
10m
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
26m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
16m
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
29m
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
12m
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
21m
Endosymbiotic Theory
10m
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
10m
Cell Junctions
8m
6. The Membrane
2h 31m
Worksheet
Biological Membranes
10m
Types of Membrane Proteins
7m
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
9m
Introduction to Membrane Transport
14m
Passive vs. Active Transport
13m
Osmosis
33m
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
17m
Active Transport
30m
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
15m
7. Energy and Metabolism
2h 0m
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
15m
Laws of Thermodynamics
15m
Chemical Reactions
9m
ATP
20m
Enzymes
14m
Enzyme Activation Energy
9m
Enzyme Binding Factors
9m
Enzyme Inhibition
10m
Introduction to Metabolism
8m
Negative & Positive Feedback
7m
8. Respiration
2h 40m
Worksheet
Redox Reactions
15m
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
22m
Types of Phosphorylation
12m
Glycolysis
19m
Pyruvate Oxidation
8m
Krebs Cycle
16m
Electron Transport Chain
14m
Chemiosmosis
7m
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
19m
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
23m
9. Photosynthesis
2h 49m
Worksheet
Introduction to Photosynthesis
17m
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
10m
Electromagnetic Spectrum
6m
Pigments of Photosynthesis
16m
Stages of Photosynthesis
6m
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
34m
Calvin Cycle
21m
Photorespiration
17m
C3, C4 & CAM Plants
20m
Review of Photosynthesis
18m
10. Cell Signaling
59m
Worksheet
Introduction to Cell Signaling
16m
Classes of Signaling Receptors
13m
Types of Cell Signaling
15m
Signal Amplification
13m
11. Cell Division
2h 47m
Worksheet
Introduction to Cell Division
22m
Organization of DNA in the Cell
17m
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
7m
Interphase
18m
Phases of Mitosis
48m
Cytokinesis
16m
Cell Cycle Regulation
15m
Review of the Cell Cycle
7m
Cancer
13m
12. Meiosis
2h 0m
Worksheet
Genes & Alleles
15m
Homologous Chromosomes
12m
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers
5m
Introduction to Meiosis
15m
Meiosis I
12m
Meiosis II
11m
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
37m
Mitosis & Meiosis Review
9m
13. Mendelian Genetics
4h 41m
Worksheet
Introduction to Mendel's Experiments
7m
Genotype vs. Phenotype
17m
Punnett Squares
13m
Mendel's Experiments
26m
Mendel's Laws
18m
Monohybrid Crosses
16m
Test Crosses
14m
Dihybrid Crosses
20m
Punnett Square Probability
26m
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
20m
Epistasis
7m
Non-Mendelian Genetics
12m
Pedigrees
6m
Autosomal Inheritance
21m
Sex-Linked Inheritance
43m
X-Inactivation
9m
14. DNA Synthesis
2h 27m
Worksheet
The Griffith Experiment
12m
The Hershey-Chase Experiment
13m
Chargaff's Rules
9m
Discovering the Structure of DNA
18m
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
12m
Introduction to DNA Replication
22m
DNA Polymerases
9m
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands
14m
Steps of DNA Replication
15m
DNA Repair
7m
Telomeres
11m
15. Gene Expression
3h 20m
Worksheet
Central Dogma
7m
Introduction to Transcription
20m
Steps of Transcription
22m
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
20m
Introduction to Types of RNA
9m
Genetic Code
23m
Introduction to Translation
30m
Steps of Translation
23m
Post-Translational Modification
6m
Review of Transcription vs. Translation
12m
Mutations
21m
16. Regulation of Expression
3h 31m
Worksheet
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
13m
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
27m
The Lac Operon
21m
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
25m
The Trp Operon
20m
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
11m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
9m
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
16m
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
22m
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
28m
Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation
13m
17. Viruses
37m
Worksheet
Viruses
37m
18. Biotechnology
2h 58m
Worksheet
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
5m
Introduction to DNA Cloning
10m
Steps to DNA Cloning
35m
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction
13m
The Steps of PCR
23m
Gel Electrophoresis
17m
Southern Blotting
21m
DNA Fingerprinting
13m
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
7m
Dideoxy Sequencing
30m
19. Genomics
17m
Worksheet
Genomes
17m
20. Development
1h 5m
Worksheet
Developmental Biology
31m
Animal Development
20m
Plant Development
13m
21. Evolution
3h 1m
Worksheet
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
50m
History of Evolutionary Thought
29m
Natural Selection
26m
Evidence of Natural Selection
22m
Evidence of Evolution
36m
Misconceptions About Evolution
15m
22. Evolution of Populations
31m
Worksheet
Hardy-Weinberg Model
11m
Genetic Variation
19m
23. Speciation
12m
Worksheet
Species
12m
24. History of Life on Earth
23m
Worksheet
History of Life on Earth
23m
25. Phylogeny
40m
Worksheet
Phylogeny
40m
26. Prokaryotes
1h 5m
Worksheet
Prokaryote Cell Structures
23m
Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange
16m
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology
15m
Prokaryote Lineages
9m
27. Protists
1h 6m
Worksheet
Protist Cells
20m
Protist Life Cycles
8m
Protist Lineages
37m
28. Plants
1h 22m
Worksheet
Land Plants
35m
Nonvascular Plants
13m
Seedless Vascular Plants
6m
Seed Plants
26m
29. Fungi
36m
Worksheet
Fungi
19m
Fungi Reproduction
17m
30. Overview of Animals
34m
Worksheet
Overview of Animals
34m
31. Invertebrates
1h 2m
Worksheet
Porifera and Cnideria
10m
Lophotrochozoans
24m
Ecdysozoans
24m
Echinoderms
3m
32. Vertebrates
50m
Worksheet
Chordates
28m
Aminotes
9m
Primates and Homonids
12m
33. Plant Anatomy
1h 3m
Worksheet
Roots and Shoots
26m
Tissues
16m
Growth
20m
34. Vascular Plant Transport
2m
Worksheet
Water Potential
2m
35. Soil
37m
Worksheet
Soil and Nutrients
20m
Nitrogen Fixation
16m
36. Plant Reproduction
47m
Worksheet
Flowers
33m
Seeds
14m
37. Plant Sensation and Response
1h 9m
Worksheet
Phototropism
36m
Tropisms and Hormones
19m
Plant Defenses
14m
38. Animal Form and Function
1h 19m
Worksheet
Animal Tissues
27m
Metabolism and Homeostasis
35m
Thermoregulation
16m
39. Digestive System
10m
Worksheet
Digestion
3m
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
7m
40. Circulatory System
1h 57m
Worksheet
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
40m
Heart Physiology
42m
Gas Exchange
33m
41. Immune System
1h 12m
Worksheet
Immune System
9m
Innate Immunity
15m
Adaptive Immunity
47m
42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
50m
Worksheet
Osmoregulation and Excretion
50m
43. Endocrine System
4m
Worksheet
Endocrine System
4m
44. Animal Reproduction
2m
Worksheet
Animal Reproduction
2m
45. Nervous System
55m
Worksheet
Neurons and Action Potentials
8m
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
46m
46. Sensory Systems
46m
Worksheet
Sensory System
46m
47. Muscle Systems
23m
Worksheet
Musculoskeletal System
23m
48. Ecology
3h 11m
Worksheet
Introduction to Ecology
20m
Biogeography
14m
Earth's Climate Patterns
50m
Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes
10m
Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
13m
Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
10m
Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
15m
Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
27m
Freshwater Aquatic Biomes
14m
Marine Aquatic Biomes
13m
49. Animal Behavior
28m
Worksheet
Animal Behavior
28m
50. Population Ecology
35m
Worksheet
Population Ecology
35m
51. Community Ecology
38m
Worksheet
Community Interactions
20m
Community Structure
17m
52. Ecosystems
28m
Worksheet
Ecosystems
28m
53. Conservation Biology
24m
Worksheet
Conservation Biology
24m
