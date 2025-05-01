Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions in a chemical process are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. At this state, the system is dynamic, meaning that reactions continue to occur, but there is no net change in the amounts of substances involved. Recommended video: Guided course 03:42 03:42 Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1

Catalysts Catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. They work by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur, allowing reactants to convert to products more efficiently. However, they do not affect the position of equilibrium or the final concentrations of reactants and products. Recommended video: Guided course 02:16 02:16 Rate of Reaction Concept 7