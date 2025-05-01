Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In this case, adding AgNO3 precipitates Cl-, which reduces its concentration in the solution. According to Le Chatelier's Principle, the equilibrium will shift to the left to produce more Cl- ions, thereby affecting the concentration of FeCl2+.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction in question, K is determined by the concentrations of Fe3+, Cl-, and FeCl2+. Changes in concentration due to precipitation will influence the system's ability to maintain this constant, leading to shifts in the equilibrium position.