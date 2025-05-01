Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the given reaction, H2 and I2 combine to form HI, and the system can shift in response to changes in conditions, such as concentration, temperature, or pressure. Recommended video: Guided course 03:42 03:42 Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1

Catalysts A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. It works by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur. Importantly, while catalysts speed up the attainment of equilibrium, they do not change the position of the equilibrium itself or the concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium. Recommended video: Guided course 02:16 02:16 Rate of Reaction Concept 7