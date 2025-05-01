Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of pressure changes, the system will shift in the direction that reduces the pressure, which typically means favoring the side with fewer gas molecules.

Mole Ratio in Gaseous Reactions In gaseous reactions, the number of moles of gas on each side of the equilibrium equation is crucial for understanding how changes in pressure affect the system. In the given reaction, there are 2 moles of CO2 on the left and 3 moles (2 CO + 1 O2) on the right, indicating that increasing pressure will favor the formation of CO2, as it has fewer moles of gas.