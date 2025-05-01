Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Châtelier's Principle Le Châtelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust itself to counteract that change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle is crucial for predicting how a system at equilibrium responds to changes in concentration, temperature, or pressure.

Equilibrium and Reaction Quotient Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. The reaction quotient (Q) helps determine the direction in which the reaction will shift to reach equilibrium, based on the concentrations of the reactants and products at any given moment.