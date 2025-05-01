Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In this case, removing H2 will shift the equilibrium position to favor the production of H2 to compensate for its loss.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. Changes in concentration of reactants or products can affect the position of equilibrium but not the value of K itself.