Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of temperature changes, if the temperature is decreased, the equilibrium will shift in the direction that produces heat, which can affect the concentrations of reactants and products.

Exothermic Reactions An exothermic reaction is one that releases heat, indicated by a negative enthalpy change (∆H). In this reaction, since ∆H = -9.8 kcal/mol, it means that heat is released when CO and H2O react to form CO2 and H2. Understanding that this reaction is exothermic is crucial for predicting how temperature changes will affect the equilibrium position.