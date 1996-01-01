Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology16. Regulation of ExpressionEukaryotic Transcriptional Control
0:32 minutes
Problem 2b
Textbook Question

Which of these statements about enhancers is correct? a. They contain a unique base sequence called a TATA box. b. They are located only in 5′ untranslated regions. c. They are located only in introns. d. They are found both upstream and downstream from the transcription start site and are functional in any orientation.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
3:32m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Transcription Factors with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.