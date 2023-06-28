Skip to main content
General Biology13. Mendelian GeneticsAutosomal Inheritance
Problem 16b
Textbook Question

You have crossed two Drosophila melanogaster individuals that have long wings and red eyes—the wild-type phenotype. In the progeny, curved wings and lozenge eyes mutant phenotypes appear as follows Is the lozenge-eyed allele autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant, sex-linked recessive, or sex-linked dominant?

