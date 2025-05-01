Step 2: Review the functions of the listed structures: Pharynx, Larynx, Esophagus, and Trachea. The pharynx is a muscular tube that serves as a passageway for both air (to the trachea) and food (to the esophagus). The larynx is involved in sound production and connects the pharynx to the trachea. The esophagus is a tube that transports food to the stomach. The trachea is the windpipe that carries air to the lungs.