Step 1: Begin by understanding the definitions of the terms provided in the question. An 'ecosystem' refers to all living organisms (biotic factors) and their physical environment (abiotic factors) interacting in a specific area. 'Biodiversity' refers to the variety of life forms within a given area, including species, genetic, and ecosystem diversity. A 'community' refers to all the different species living and interacting in a specific area. A 'population' refers to individuals of the same species living in a specific area.