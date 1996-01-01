Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The tendency of water molecules to stay close to each other as a result of hydrogen bonding __________.
A
provides the surface tension that allows small animals to move across a water surface
B
is called cohesion
C
helps to keep water moving through the vessels in a tree trunk
D
is called cohesion, acts to moderate temperature, provides the surface tension that allows small animals to move across a water surface, and helps to keep water moving through the vessels in a tree trunk