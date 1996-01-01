General Biology
12. Meiosis
Genes & Alleles
Problem
If humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, each carrying hundreds to thousands of genes, roughly how many genes are there in the human genome? a. 23; b. 46; c. 1000; d. 20,000; e. 200,000
Similar Solution
37s
