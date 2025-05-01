Evaluate the options provided: (1) Enhanced growth rates of coral due to frequent harvesting is unlikely because coral growth is slow and harvesting damages the coral. (2) Destruction of coral reef habitats, leading to loss of biodiversity is a plausible consequence of unsustainable harvesting. (3) Reduction in water temperature around coral reefs is not directly linked to coral harvesting. (4) Increased oxygen production in the surrounding water is not a known effect of coral harvesting.