To compute the total magnification, multiply the magnification of the objective lens by the magnification of the eyepiece lens. This can be expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Total</mi><mo> </mo><mi>magnification</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>Objective</mi><mo> </mo><mi>magnification</mi><mo> </mo><mo>×</mo><mo> </mo><mi>Eyepiece</mi><mo> </mo><mi>magnification</mi></math>.