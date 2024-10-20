Multiply the magnification values of the objective and eyepiece lenses to find the total magnification. For example, if the objective lens is 40x and the eyepiece lens is 10x, the total magnification would be <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mn>40</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>10</mn><mo>=</mo><mn>400</mn></mrow></math>.