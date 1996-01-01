General Biology
38. Animal Form and Function
Animal Tissues
Problem
Where in the body would you be most likely to find secretory cells shaped like dice?
A
Lining the intestines
B
Covering the surface of the skin
C
Lining the respiratory tract
D
Lining blood vessels
E
Lining glandular tissue of the thyroid and salivary glands
