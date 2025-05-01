Understand the key terms: Exocytosis, Endocytosis, Phagocytosis, and Pinocytosis. Exocytosis is the process by which cells expel substances by packaging them into vesicles that fuse with the plasma membrane. Endocytosis, on the other hand, involves the intake of substances into the cell. Phagocytosis and Pinocytosis are specific types of Endocytosis.