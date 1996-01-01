Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology13. Mendelian GeneticsGenotype vs. Phenotype
Whether an allele is dominant or recessive depends on a. how common the allele is, relative to other alleles. b. whether it is inherited from the mother or the father. c. whether it or another allele determines the phenotype when both are present. d. whether or not it is linked to other genes.

