Evaluate the incorrect options: The statement 'Heroin use during pregnancy has no significant effect on fetal development' is false because heroin use can severely impact fetal health. The statement 'Heroin use during pregnancy increases the likelihood of genetic mutations in the fetus' is also false, as heroin does not directly cause genetic mutations. The statement 'Heroin use during pregnancy prevents premature birth' is incorrect because heroin use is associated with an increased risk of premature birth.