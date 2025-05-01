Review the options: Dehydration due to excessive sweating can lead to concentrated urine, increasing the risk of stone formation. Hypokalemia (low potassium levels) is not directly linked to calcium stone formation. Hyperparathyroidism, a condition where the parathyroid glands produce excess parathyroid hormone, can increase calcium levels in the blood and urine, promoting stone formation. Low dietary calcium intake can paradoxically increase calcium stone risk by allowing more oxalate absorption in the gut.