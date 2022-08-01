in this video, we're going to talk about diffusion. And so diffusion is the net movement of a substance from an area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration. And so molecules have a natural tendency to defuse with or down their concentration. Grady INTs from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. And so let's take a look at this example. Image down below at the diffusion of die and water, and so notice that in this image the blue circles represent water molecules, whereas the red circles represent dye molecules. And so over here on the far far left notice that this person is adding a drop of die to this beaker of water. And initially, when the person first add the drop of die, there's quite a high dye concentration in this one initial area. But in other areas of the beaker, like here and over here and right here, you can see that there's quite a low dye concentration. There's really no die at all. And so what starts to happen is diffusion is going to start to occur, and so the dye is going to start to defuse two areas of low concentration Azzawi see here from area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration. And so that's what's starting to happen over here in this speaker. It's starting to diffuse, and it's going to continue to defuse from areas of high toe areas of low concentration until equilibrium has been reached. An equilibrium is just when the entire beaker has equal concentrations of the die, and so the dye is evenly distributed throughout the beaker. And so this is the idea of diffusion. And so this concludes our introduction to diffusion, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward throughout our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.

