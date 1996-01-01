General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
41. Immune System
Innate Immunity
Problem
In humans, the first line of defense against infection is __________.
A
the inflammatory response
B
adaptive immunity
C
the humeral response
D
the cell-mediated response
E
the skin and mucous membranes
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Ch 6 Lecture Video Innate Immunity Inflammation Fever
by Gregory Osterhaus
40 views
Hide transcripts
Immune System | Summary
by susannaheinze
36 views
Hide transcripts
IMMUNE SYSTEM MADE EASY- IMMUNOLOGY INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNITY SIMPLE ANIMATION
by MEDSimplified
121 views
Hide transcripts
Innate Immune Response
by Jason Amores Sumpter
65 views
1
Hide transcripts
The Cells of Innate Immunity (and Mechanism)
by Interactive Biology
38 views
Hide transcripts
Innate and Adaptive Immunity: Types of Immune Responses (Short version)
by AMBOSS: Medical Knowledge Distilled
66 views
Hide transcripts
INNATE IMMUNITY - First Line of Defense ((FL-Immuno/05)
by Frank Lectures
41 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to Innate Immunity
by Professor Dave Explains
119 views
Hide transcripts
Innate Immune Cells
by Jason Amores Sumpter
41 views
2
Hide transcripts
Inflammatory Response
by Jason Amores Sumpter
32 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.