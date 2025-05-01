Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms provided in the options. Exocytosis is the process by which cells expel large molecules or waste products by vesicles fusing with the plasma membrane. Endocytosis is the process of taking substances into the cell. Phagocytosis is a type of endocytosis where the cell engulfs large particles or microorganisms. Pinocytosis is another type of endocytosis where the cell takes in fluids and dissolved substances.