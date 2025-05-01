Analyze each option: (1) 'Presence of carbon atoms' is not exclusive to living organisms, as many non-living substances also contain carbon. (2) 'Ability to conduct electricity' is not a defining feature of life, as non-living materials like metals can conduct electricity. (3) 'Existence in a liquid environment' is a condition for life but not a defining characteristic. (4) 'Ability to reproduce and undergo evolution' is a unique and universal feature of living organisms.