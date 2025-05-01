Define each term: A 'capsule' is a structure that contains spores in mosses and some other plants. An 'antheridium' is the male reproductive structure in plants like mosses and ferns, producing sperm. A 'sorus' is a cluster of sporangia (spore-producing structures) found on the underside of fern fronds. A 'strobilus' is a cone-like structure made up of tightly packed sporophylls (spore-bearing leaves) found in club mosses and some other plants.