General Biology48. EcologyEcology
Match each description on the left with the correct biome on the right. 2. The most complex and diverse biome 3. Ground permanently frozen 4. Deciduous trees such as ­hickory and birch 5. Limited to small coastal areas 6. Spruce, fir, pine, and hemlock trees 7. Home of ants, antelopes, and lions 8. North American plains a. chaparral b. savanna c. taiga d. temperate broadleaf forest e. temperate grassland f. tropical rain forest g. arctic tundra

