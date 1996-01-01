A biochemist wanted to study how various substances were used in cellular respiration. In one experiment, she allowed a mouse to breathe air containing O2 “labeled” by a particular isotope. In the mouse, the labeled oxygen first showed up in
a. ATP.
b. NADH.
c. CO2.
d. H2O.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter