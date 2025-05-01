Step 3: Evaluate each option provided in the question: (a) 'They are composed of one or more cells' aligns with the cell theory, which states that all living organisms are made up of cells. (b) 'They reproduce only through sexual reproduction' is incorrect because many organisms reproduce asexually. (c) 'They can photosynthesize to produce energy' is incorrect because not all organisms photosynthesize; some rely on other methods of energy production. (d) 'They possess a backbone for structural support' is incorrect because only vertebrates have backbones, and not all living organisms are vertebrates.