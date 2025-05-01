Review the definitions of the options provided: 1) Patch reef: A small, isolated reef usually found within a lagoon or near a barrier reef. 2) Barrier reef: A large reef system that runs parallel to a coastline, separated by a lagoon. 3) Atoll: A ring-shaped coral reef that encircles a lagoon, typically formed after the sinking of a volcanic island. 4) Fringing reef: A reef that is directly attached to the shore of an island or continent.