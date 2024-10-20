Review the phases of mitosis: - **Prophase**: Chromosomes condense and become visible, the nuclear envelope breaks down, and the mitotic spindle begins to form. - **Metaphase**: Chromosomes align at the metaphase plate, a central region in the cell. - **Anaphase**: Sister chromatids are pulled apart by the spindle fibers towards opposite poles of the cell. - **Telophase**: Chromatids reach the poles, nuclear envelopes reform, and the cell begins to divide.