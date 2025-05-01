Step 3: Examine the functions of each cell type listed in the question: - Oligodendrocytes: These are neuroglial cells in the CNS responsible for forming myelin sheaths around axons. - Microglia: These are immune cells in the CNS that act as macrophages, clearing debris and pathogens. - Schwann cells: These are neuroglial cells in the PNS responsible for forming myelin sheaths around axons and aiding in nerve regeneration. - Astrocytes: These are neuroglial cells in the CNS that provide structural support, regulate the blood-brain barrier, and maintain the extracellular environment.