Analyze the properties of each molecule: Sodium ion (Na$^+$) and chloride ion (Cl$^-$) are charged particles, making them polar and unable to pass through the hydrophobic core of the membrane unaided. Glucose is a large polar molecule, which also cannot pass through without assistance. Oxygen gas (O$_2$), however, is small and nonpolar, making it capable of diffusing through the membrane unaided.