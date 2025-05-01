Step 3: Analyze each option provided in the question: - 'Inability to respond to stimuli' contradicts the characteristic of life, as living organisms respond to environmental changes. - 'Ability to reproduce' aligns with one of the fundamental characteristics of life. - 'Absence of metabolism' contradicts the characteristic of life, as metabolism is essential for energy transformation in living organisms. - 'Lack of cellular structure' contradicts the characteristic of life, as all living organisms are composed of cells.