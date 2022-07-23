Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
2. Chemistry
Covalent Bonds
3:23 minutes
Problem 5`
Textbook Question
Which of these molecules would you predict to have the largest number of polar covalent bonds based on their molecular formulas? a. C2H6O (ethanol) b. C2H6 (ethane) c. C2H4O2 (acetic acid) d. C3H8O (propanol)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the presence of oxygen (O) in the molecular formulas, as oxygen is more electronegative than carbon (C) and hydrogen (H), leading to polar covalent bonds.
Count the number of oxygen atoms in each molecule, as more oxygen atoms generally indicate more opportunities for polar covalent bonds.
Consider the specific structure of each molecule, noting that functional groups like hydroxyl (OH) and carboxyl (COOH) contain polar covalent bonds.
Compare the number of these functional groups in each molecule, as molecules with more of these groups will have more polar covalent bonds.
Predict that the molecule with the highest number of oxygen atoms and functional groups that promote polarity will have the largest number of polar covalent bonds.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Covalent Bonds
Polar covalent bonds occur when two atoms share electrons unequally due to differences in their electronegativities. This results in a partial positive charge on one atom and a partial negative charge on the other, creating a dipole. Molecules with polar covalent bonds often have functional groups like hydroxyl (-OH) or carboxyl (-COOH), which influence their chemical properties and interactions.
Molecular Formula Analysis
A molecular formula provides information about the number and types of atoms in a molecule, which can help predict the presence of polar covalent bonds. By analyzing the formula, one can identify functional groups that typically contain polar bonds. For example, the presence of oxygen or nitrogen atoms often indicates potential polar covalent bonding due to their higher electronegativity compared to carbon and hydrogen.
Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups that contain polar covalent bonds include hydroxyl (-OH) and carboxyl (-COOH). Understanding these groups is essential for predicting the polarity of a molecule and its solubility in water, which is crucial for biological processes.
