Analyze the options provided: Copepods and other small crustaceans are planktonic organisms that are abundant in the pelagic zone. Jellyfish and comb jellies are also common in this zone due to their ability to drift with ocean currents. Sea stars and sea urchins are benthic organisms, meaning they live on the ocean floor, not in the pelagic zone. Octopuses and squids are nektonic organisms, but they are less abundant compared to copepods and small crustaceans.