Analyze the options provided: Sucrose, Starch, Glucose, and Cellulose. Sucrose is a disaccharide that must be broken down into glucose and fructose before it can be used. Starch is a polysaccharide that must be hydrolyzed into glucose units. Cellulose is a polysaccharide that humans cannot digest due to the lack of enzymes to break its β-glycosidic bonds.