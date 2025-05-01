Step 3: Analyze the experimental data provided. Proteins that are easily removed by mild buffers or low concentrations of urea are likely peripheral proteins, which are loosely associated with the membrane. Proteins that remain associated with the membrane after treatment with high-salt solutions but are released by detergents are likely transmembrane proteins, as detergents disrupt the lipid bilayer and solubilize hydrophobic regions. Proteins found only in the cytosol are not membrane-associated.