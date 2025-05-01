Evaluate the incorrect options: 'Abiotic, because it is not alive' is incorrect because the salad is composed of parts of living organisms. 'Neither biotic nor abiotic, because it is man-made' is incorrect because man-made objects can still be classified as biotic or abiotic based on their origin. 'Abiotic, because it does not show movement' is incorrect because movement is not a criterion for biotic classification.