Review the definitions of the species concepts provided: The biological species concept focuses on reproductive isolation, which is difficult to assess in fossils. The ecological species concept emphasizes niche differentiation, which may not be evident from fossil data. The phylogenetic species concept uses evolutionary relationships, which can be inferred but may require extensive genetic or molecular data not available in fossils. The morphological species concept classifies species based on physical traits, which are often the primary data available in fossils.