What effect does antidiuretic hormone (ADH) have on the nephron?
a. It increases water permeability of the descending limb of the loop of Henle.
b. It decreases water permeability of the descending limb of the loop of Henle.
c. It increases water permeability of the collecting duct.
d. It decreases water permeability of the collecting duct.
