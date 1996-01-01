Table 29.1 mentions that chytrids are responsible for massive die-offs currently occurring in amphibians. Review Koch’s postulates; then design a study showing how you would use Koch’s postulates to test the hypothesis that chytrid infections are responsible for frog deaths.
