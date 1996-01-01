Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology18. BiotechnologyDNA Fingerprinting
3:12 minutes
Problem 9b
Revolutionaries executed Nicholas II, the last czar of Russia, along with his wife and five children, the family physician, and about a dozen servants. Many decades later, a grave said to hold the remains of the royal family was discovered. Biologists were asked to analyze DNA from the bodies. If the remains of the family were in this grave, predict how similar the DNA fingerprints would be between the parents, the children, and the unrelated individuals in the grave.

