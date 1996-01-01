Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology37. Plant Sensation and ResponseTropisms and Hormones
Leaflets of Mimosa pudica (common names: sensitive plant, touch-me-not) have a remarkable ability to close up in response to being touched or physically moved. How fast can the leaflets close? How does this occur? And more importantly, what benefit could this unusual response provide to the plant? Which of the following terms best describes the leaflet movement? a. thigmonastic movements b. thigmotropism c. thigmomorphogenesis d. apical dominance

