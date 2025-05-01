Understand the structure of eukaryotic mRNA: Eukaryotic mRNA typically contains a 5' cap, which is a modified guanine nucleotide added to the beginning of the mRNA during transcription. This cap protects the mRNA from degradation and aids in ribosome binding during translation. Additionally, eukaryotic mRNA has a poly(A) tail, which is a sequence of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end to stabilize the mRNA and facilitate its transport out of the nucleus.