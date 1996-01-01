Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology15. Gene ExpressionGenetic Code
For each of these statements about the genetic code, select True or False. a. T/F Wobble pairing accounts for the redundancy of the genetic code. b. T/F There are 64 different tRNAs that read the 64 possible codons. c. T/F All possible codons are used, but not all codons specify an amino acid. d. T/F Some codons are recognized by proteins, not by tRNAs.

