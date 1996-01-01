For each of these statements about the genetic code, select True or False.
a. T/F Wobble pairing accounts for the redundancy of the genetic code.
b. T/F There are 64 different tRNAs that read the 64 possible codons.
c. T/F All possible codons are used, but not all codons specify an amino acid.
d. T/F Some codons are recognized by proteins, not by tRNAs.
