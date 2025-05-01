Understand the role of cholesterol in heart disease: Cholesterol is a lipid molecule that circulates in the blood. It is carried by lipoproteins, primarily LDL (low-density lipoprotein) and HDL (high-density lipoprotein). LDL is often referred to as 'bad cholesterol' because high levels can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease. HDL is known as 'good cholesterol' because it helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream.