Define the characteristics of each type of simple machine: A wedge is a device that is thick at one end and tapers to a thin edge at the other, used to split, cut, or pierce objects. A pulley is used to lift objects by changing the direction of force. A lever is a rigid bar that pivots around a fulcrum to move a load. An inclined plane is a flat surface tilted at an angle to help move objects upward or downward.